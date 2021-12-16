DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.35

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and $133,389.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.34 or 0.08312339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00079112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,337.30 or 0.99323095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00052378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

