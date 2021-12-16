Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $343.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $259.64 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.