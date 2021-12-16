DeFiChain Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Billion (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $6.53 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00008113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005231 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

