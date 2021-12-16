DeHive (DHV) Market Cap Tops $543,432.70

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001307 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $543,432.70 and approximately $109,466.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.70 or 0.08214953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.99 or 1.00161993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.