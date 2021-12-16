DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after buying an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,882,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,496,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

FBHS stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

