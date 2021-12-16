DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.62 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NYSE NI opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.