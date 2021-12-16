DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,861 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,069 shares of company stock valued at $999,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

