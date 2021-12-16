DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.02 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.02 and a 200-day moving average of $273.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

