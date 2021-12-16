DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $87.33 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

