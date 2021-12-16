DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 14,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $204,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,495. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

