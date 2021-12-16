DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,584 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $364.43 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

