DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

