DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.