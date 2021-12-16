DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,398,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,105,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $582.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $626.86 and a 200-day moving average of $632.49. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

