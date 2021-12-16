Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.88. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 4,259,398 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$9.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,107. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$1,668,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.