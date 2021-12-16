DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.97

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 9811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

