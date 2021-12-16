DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 2,254,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.