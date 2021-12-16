DePay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $97,495.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, DePay has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $97,495.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.02 or 0.08319227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,806.45 or 0.99977605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

