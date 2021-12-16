Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $131.67 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $11.90 or 0.00024746 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $131.67 million and approximately $826,685.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,102.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.75 or 0.08381634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00314338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.03 or 0.00925171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00074582 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.38 or 0.00399936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00257583 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,061,773 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

