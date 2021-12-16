Dether (DTH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,973.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Dether has a market cap of $662,914.37 and approximately $31,973.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00205173 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

