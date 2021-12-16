Dev Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,313.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00004358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $18,313.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.99 or 0.00447931 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

