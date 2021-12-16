DEXTools (DEXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $451,592.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $451,592.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00209521 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,053,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,775,593 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

