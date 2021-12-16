dForce Reaches Market Cap of $40.55 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. dForce has a market capitalization of $40.55 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00205543 BTC.

About dForce

DF is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 348,577,478 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.