Dfyn Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.19 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and $1.55 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.85 or 0.08331033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00078086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,485.72 or 1.00310750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 67,207,088 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

