Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 2.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $37,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Diageo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.80. 757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,147. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.17. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

