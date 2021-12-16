DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Trading 1% Higher

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) shares traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $202.93 and last traded at $202.93. 24 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.48.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

