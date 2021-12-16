DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 6.6%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 11,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 207,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DICE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $170,592,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,627,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $18,232,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $13,442,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

