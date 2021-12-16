DigitalBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $324.06 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $324.06 million and $1.29 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00274816 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003055 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000205 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

