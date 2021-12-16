Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 57.6% Higher Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 41.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $291,148.88 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,704.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.05 or 0.08299157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00313304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.57 or 0.00919354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073843 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00390352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00258900 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,129,128 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

