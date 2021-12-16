Digiwage Trading Up 57.7% This Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 57.7% against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $78,962.87 and approximately $102.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

