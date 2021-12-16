disBalancer (DDOS) Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $190,232.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.24 or 0.08282724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,833.29 or 0.99937806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,677,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,285,439 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

