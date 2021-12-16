disBalancer Trading Down 19% This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $173,320.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001081 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.51 or 0.08244488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.64 or 0.99873587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002706 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,677,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,287,501 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

