Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Up 88.2% in November

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCB opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Discovery has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

