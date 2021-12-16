Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.08

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

