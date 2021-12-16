Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Thursday. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 175,679 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,125,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 565,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,700,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

