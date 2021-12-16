DistX Hits Market Capitalization of $15,252.84 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. DistX has a total market capitalization of $15,252.84 and approximately $12,278.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DistX has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.30 or 0.08211005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00077500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,845.43 or 1.00034977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

