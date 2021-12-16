Ditto (DITTO) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.66 or 0.08229581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00079342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.52 or 0.99960987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

