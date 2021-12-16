DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $350.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $265.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.47, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock worth $14,310,289 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

