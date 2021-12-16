DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $350.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $265.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.47, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock worth $14,310,289 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
