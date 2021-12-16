Dogecoin Price Tops $0.17 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $23.17 billion and approximately $996.44 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00313202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,548,825,916 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.