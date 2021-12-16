Dogeswap (DOGES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,022.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Dogeswap has a market cap of $893,049.97 and approximately $1,022.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for about $44.65 or 0.00092828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogeswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00055105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.61 or 0.08327296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.37 or 0.99831980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogeswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogeswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.