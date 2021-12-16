Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

NYSE DG opened at $226.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.84. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.