Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.43. Doma shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 8,257 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOMA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Doma in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Doma alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,500,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,108,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,236,000.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.