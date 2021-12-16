Don-key Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.45 or 0.00317477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,943,336 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

