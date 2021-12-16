Dover (NYSE:DOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.32. 929,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,287. Dover has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $178.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.