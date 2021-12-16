DRIFE (DRF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $203,251.00

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $203,251.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00209521 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,197,981 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

