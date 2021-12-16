DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 291.0 days.

DSDVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

DSDVF opened at $221.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.38. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $156.00 and a 1 year high of $271.31.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

