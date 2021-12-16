DTE Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,615% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 call options.
DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.
In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of DTE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 995,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,897. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
