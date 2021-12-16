DTE Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,615% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 call options.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 995,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,897. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

