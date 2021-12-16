Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 111.5% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $227.38 million and approximately $59.19 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 111.5% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00207194 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

