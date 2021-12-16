DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

