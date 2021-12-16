DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $642.34 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $642.34 or 0.01344590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $31.68 million and approximately $145,986.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.78 or 0.00390976 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010541 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

